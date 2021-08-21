Finance minister launches 'Ubharte Sitaare' scheme for export oriented MSMEs

Sitharaman said though the scheme was announced in her FY21 budget but because of the pandemic, implementation got delayed. “Some developed countries liked Germany have already tried this. They have identified champion sectors and tried to support them and handhold them, give them the necessary technology, and fund infusion through which it made a league of a difference for many of these champion sectors. For Ubharte Sitaare, largely the same principle is being followed. In a state like Uttar Pradesh with highest number of MSMEs, a project which was tailor made for MSMEs to identify champions among them and to also support them, the state justifies the launch of the scheme," she added.

