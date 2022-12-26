Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS today1 min read . 01:26 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, according to PTI news agency.
The 63-year-old has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital.
She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.
Yesterday, FM Sitharaman paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi.
Recently, during a convocation ceremony at a university in Tamil Nadu, the finance minister said that India is recognised as the pharmacy of the world as the country produces global standard medicine at affordable cost.
She said that India supplies 50% of all of Africa's demand for generic medicine, 40% of USA's need for generic medicine, and 25% of the UK's requirement of all medicines.
At the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, she said India produces about 60% of global vaccines and 70% of the World Health Organisation's vaccines for essential immunisation schemes.
(More details are awaited)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.