Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to a private ward of the institute for some health checks. She is under observation of the doctors and she is doing fine
NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Monday, a person aware of the matter said.
The 63-year-old minister was admitted in a private ward of the hospital around 12 noon.
“The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is admitted at the private ward of the institute for some health checks. She is under the observation of the doctors and she is doing fine," said the person cited above.
Another person aware of the matter reiterated that there were no immediate concerns about the minister‘s health.
Queries sent to the health ministry and AIIMS spokesperson did not elicit response till the publishing of the story.
