Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls new tax regime 'attractive', budget balanced
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several key statements on plethora of issues while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Friday
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several key statements while speaking during Budget Session in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Addressing the Parliament, she stated that the new tax regime has been made very attractive to encourage economic growth and boost the confidence of investors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×