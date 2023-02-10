Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several key statements while speaking during Budget Session in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Addressing the Parliament, she stated that the new tax regime has been made very attractive to encourage economic growth and boost the confidence of investors.

She emphasised that India remains the fastest growing major economy and will continue to maintain this position in the future.

Capital expenditure

Fiscal prudence has been maintained as announced in the fiscal glide path in the Budget, the FM said. To revive the economy, the government has opted for a capital expenditure (capex) route as it has a great multiplier effect, she added.

Employment

She also spoke about the employment opportunities offered by the government, saying that around 10 lakh jobs are being offered, with the interest of states being of paramount importance. She promised job opportunities, training and skill development for the youth.

Agriculture

The agriculture credit target for the 2023-24 fiscal has been increased to ₹20 lakh crore, according to the FM. She called the budget for 2023-24 a balanced one, with increased capital expenditure and ensured fiscal prudence.

Food subsidy

In response to opposition allegations that food subsidy has been cut, Sitharaman stated that it has been almost doubled to ₹1.97 lakh crore. The FM said, "There's no reduction in the food subsidy.

The cost of PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and PDS is being fully borne by the centre," she added.

The food subsidy allocation in this year's budget was down 32 per cent from last year's budget.