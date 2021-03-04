Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Fortis Hospital today
Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, in Delhi today.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital.
During the second phase of the inoculation drive that started on 1 March, people aged 60 years and above and those in the 45-59 age group with specific comorbidities are being administered the vaccine at 192 hospitals across Delhi.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.
As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till today.
