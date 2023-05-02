Impact of Korean goods is etched in Indian minds: FM1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The finance minister also met with ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa followed by interactions with the Indian diaspora and potential investors in marine products.
INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA : : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman kicked off a four-day visit to South Korea with a meeting with Samsung Electronics chief financial officer Hark Kyu Park on Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank.
