INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA : : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman kicked off a four-day visit to South Korea with a meeting with Samsung Electronics chief financial officer Hark Kyu Park on Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank.

The finance minister also met with ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa followed by interactions with the Indian diaspora and potential investors in marine products.

“Global CFO of @Samsung Electronics, Hark Kyu Park, called on Union finance minister @nsitharaman on the sidelines of #ADBAnnualMeetings, in Incheon, South Korea.

Discussions between the two were around future investment in cutting edge technology in India," the finance minister’s office said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Samsung is one of the largest consumer electronics manufacturers in India, having set up base more than two decades ago.

While details of the meeting with Samsung’s Park were not made public, Sitharaman, in an interaction with the Indian community, said Samsung was among South Korean brands that had made inroads into the Indian consumer market and created massive brand recall — a trend that was now being seen with car maker Kia Motors and companies making skincare products.

“The impact of South Korea in India and of Korean-made goods is absolutely etched in people’s minds. Many of us who want to buy Apple will buy Apple, but for non-Apple buyers, the brand recall is for Samsung," she said.

During the meeting with ADB president Asakawa, Sitharaman said India continued to be the most significant country for ADB’s sovereign and non-sovereign operations and expressed support for innovative financing mechanisms to enhance the lending capacity of the bank.

The finance minister asked ADB to “introspect and assess" how the bank can effectively support developing countries. She also asked the ADB to “support India with more concessional climate finance, as India’s economic and developmental progress can have huge positive impact regionally and globally," she said in a Twitter post.

Asakawa reiterated the multilateral lender’s commitment to providing $100 billion in climate finance to its member countries and thanked India for supporting its innovative finance facility for climate in Asia and the Pacific.

In a separate interaction, Sitharaman briefed representatives of major companies operating in the field of marine products processing about India’s investor friendly policies.

Sitharaman also sought to host South Korean entrepreneurs to showcase opportunities at the Mega Seaweed Park in Tamil Nadu, marine products processing nodes across the 900-km coastline of Andhra Pradesh, and high-quality soybean farming in Madhya Pradesh.

“The delegation of Korean entrepreneurs showed keen interest in taking up #investment in India in these sectors," the finance ministry said.

“India, under PM Modi, is responding to climate change and also looking at it with great foresight. Achievements of the commitments made in Paris are all happening with our money and efforts. Globally promised $100 bn for climate change is just on paper," Sitharaman said in her interaction with the Indian diaspora.

Samsung, the largest phonemaker in India, set up a compressor manufacturing plant near Chennai last year with an investment of ₹1,588 crore. It will manufacture compressors for refrigerators.

The finance minister further said that India was moving quickly on green bonds but noted that municipal bonds were also becoming large with course correction strategies being done to achieve ESG goals.

“There is also a lot of attention to the municipal authorities to issue bonds, because many of them realise that many course corrections in order to have ESG goals met will have to be funded and they are now adept at accessing markets to get the funds, whether it is treatment to waste or whether it is establishing more solar energy links," she said.

Sitharaman added that government-run research institutions like National Physical Laboratory and Centre for Molecular Biology have been given funds for research in the Union Budget 2023, on top of funds given by government for promotion of science for researchers.

She further said that the government had taken initiatives to hear global south nations as to what they expect in this time of global economy resetting and how they expect their voices to be heard after the Covid-19 pandemic. “India is noticed not just because it’s the fastest growing large economy - this year as well as coming year - but also because of the way in which we handled pandemic and economic revival," she said.

Korea’s Samsung has five R&D centres, one design centre and two factories in Noida and Sriperumbudur near Chennai. In 2018, Samsung set up one of the world’s largest mobile manufacturing units in Noida with a commitment of ₹4,915 crore.

Last year, it set up a new compressor manufacturing plant near Chennai with an investment of ₹1,588 crore. This plant will produce compressors for refrigerators.

The reporter is in South Korea on the invitation of the Asian Development Bank

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gulveen Aulakh Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie. Read more from this author