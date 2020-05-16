Home > News > India > Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth tranche of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth tranche of announcement on economic package today at 4pm

1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2020, 10:15 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth press briefing in as many days
  • She has been announcing the tranches of the 20 lakh crore package announced by PM Modi on May 12

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today unveil the fourth tranche of Centre's 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus. This will be her fourth press briefing in as many days. On Friday she announced one lakh crore financial assistance to fund agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. She also announced three major reforms in the agricultural sector- amendments to Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers, agriculture Marketing Reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers and Agriculture Produce Price and Quality Assurance.

The second tranche of 20 lakh crore stimulus package was announced with a focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.

Sitharaman has been announcing the tranches of the 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on May 12, vowing to make the country ‘atma-nirbhar’ or self-reliant. He said that this will be 10 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Sitharaman held her first press conference and shared details of the stimulus package on Wednesday. The second and third phase of announcements on Centre’s economic package were made on Thursday and Friday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The move is aimed at exporting indigenous food items, such as fox nuts from Bihar, mango varieties of UP, saffron of Kashmir, and tapioca from Tamil Nadu to global markets. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils scheme to take local produce to global markets

2 min read . 15 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout