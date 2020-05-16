Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today unveil the fourth tranche of Centre's ₹20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus. This will be her fourth press briefing in as many days. On Friday she announced ₹one lakh crore financial assistance to fund agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. She also announced three major reforms in the agricultural sector- amendments to Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers, agriculture Marketing Reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers and Agriculture Produce Price and Quality Assurance.

Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman will address a press conference on #AatmanirbharBharat #EconomicPackage



📍: National Media Centre, New Delhi



⏲️: 4:00 PM



Watch on PIB's https://t.co/Otjpfjuwbt — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 16, 2020

The second tranche of ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package was announced with a focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.

Sitharaman has been announcing the tranches of the ₹20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on May 12, vowing to make the country ‘atma-nirbhar’ or self-reliant. He said that this will be 10 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Sitharaman held her first press conference and shared details of the stimulus package on Wednesday. The second and third phase of announcements on Centre’s economic package were made on Thursday and Friday.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated