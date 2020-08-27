Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting today. Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories (UT) and senior officers from the Union Government and states will attend the meeting which will begin at 11 am today via video conferencing.

The GST Council meeting is likely to be a stormy affair as opposition-ruled states unite to pressure the Centre to give them the promised compensation for loss of revenue arising from the implementation of GST.

In the last meeting held on June 12, the GST Council decided to waive off fees for late filing returns between July 2017 to January this year in a bid to minimise the impact of COVID-19 crisis on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).





