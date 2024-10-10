Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit US between 16-28 October

  • Sitharaman to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) between 21-26 October

Rhik Kundu
Published10 Oct 2024, 11:49 PM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)

New Delhi:Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit the United States of America (US) between 16-28 October to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), a person aware of the matter told Mint.

"The main purpose of her upcoming US visit is to attend the annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," the person mentioned above said, requesting anonymity.

'Arbitrary' trade measures like CBAM do not help developing economies: FM

"The finance minister could be meeting other world leaders and top officials during her visit to the US. However, the plans for these bilateral meetings are being finalised," the person added.

The 2024 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the WBG will be held in Washington DC, from 21 to 26 October.

However, the ministerial meetings will be held between 22-25 October.

Platform to address key issues

The annual meetings of the IMF and WBG are usually platforms for central bank governors and finance ministers worldwide to address key issues like poverty reduction, international economic development and finance, sustainable development, etc.

The upcoming annual meeting of the IMF and WBG will see the G-24 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting, the Global Parliamentary Forum (GPF), discussions on the Climate Finance Framework, and Cross-Border Payment.

The event will also see the release of important reports including the World Economic Outlook, and the Global Financing Stability Report, among others.

India has to move fast to break into global supply chains: Jagdish Bhagwati

During the annual spring meeting of the IMF and WBG earlier this year, there was a widespread appreciation of the role played by India during its G-20 presidency in building consensus on a range of key global issues, Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary had said.

India hosted the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi last September, where a 37-page consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war was adopted.

The G20 summit under the Indian presidency also took several steps to ensure the stability of the global economy. 

 

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit US between 16-28 October

