Finance minister seeks Parliament nod for 2.36 trillion additional spending

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought Parliament’s approval for additional spending of ₹2.36 trillion in FY21 to meet the mounting expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for the current financial year will involve additional budgetary burden of ₹1.67 trillion while around ₹69,000 crore will be met through savings by various departments. Most of the additional expenditure is for revenue expenses with only ₹5462 crore earmarked for capital expenditure, including ₹3184 crore for crude oil reserves by the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited.

Government has already signaled fiscal slippage by sharply increasing its gross borrowing programme by ₹4.2 trillion in May to a total of ₹12 trillion for FY21. The additional spending sough from Parliament will mostly cover the programmes announced by the government under the Garib Kalyan Yojana and Aatmanirbhar package.

While Ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution will get ₹16,000 crore for meeting expenses towards the price stabilization fund and food subsidy, ₹46,602 crore will be transferred to states under post devolution revenue deficit grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which is at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, will receive additional funding of ₹14,232 crore for various covid-19 related expenses. Under the Garib Kalyan Yojana announced in March, Ministry of Labour and Employment will receive ₹4860 crore while Ministry of Rural Development will get ₹33771 crore for direct benefit transfers to vulnerable sections of the society under the Aatmanirbhar package and ₹40,000 crore for rural job guarantee scheme.

