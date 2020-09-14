Finance minister seeks Parliament nod for 2.36 trillion additional spending

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which is at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, will receive additional funding of ₹14,232 crore for various covid-19 related expenses. Under the Garib Kalyan Yojana announced in March, Ministry of Labour and Employment will receive ₹4860 crore while Ministry of Rural Development will get ₹33771 crore for direct benefit transfers to vulnerable sections of the society under the Aatmanirbhar package and ₹40,000 crore for rural job guarantee scheme.