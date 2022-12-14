Finance Minister Sitharaman hits back at Mahua Moitra's ‘Pappu’ remark2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 11:51 PM IST
Finance Minister Sitharaman said, 'Honorable member Mahua Moitra has questioned who's the Pappu, where's the Pappu'
Finance Minister Sitharaman said, 'Honorable member Mahua Moitra has questioned who's the Pappu, where's the Pappu'
Wednesday's session of the Parliament witnessed a much more loquacious Finance Minister as Nirmala Sitharaman retorted back at the remarks made by Trinmool Congress leader Mahua Moitra who is known for her fiery speeches and open criticism of the Narendra Modi led NDA government.