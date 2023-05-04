FM seeks concessional climate finance1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:15 PM IST
During her intervention at the business session of the Board of Governers at the ADB’s annual meeting, Sitharaman said the lender should adopt a “transformational approach” for sustainable and resilient regional development.
INCHEON: : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked the Asian Development Bank to consider more ways for providing concessional climate finance, especially to middle-income countries like India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×