Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a press conference on an 'important economic issue' in the national capital at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

"FM will address press conference today on an important economic issue, 18th January, at 4.30 pm , Press Conference Hall , National Media Centre," according to a media advisory issued by the government.

Nirmala Sitharaman is currently engaged in customary pre-budget consultations with various stakeholders for the Union Budget 2022. FM will present the Budget on February 1.

Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest insurer, is expected to publish key details of its mammoth initial public offering (IPO) this month and begin issuing public shares by mid-March.

LIC's listing is set to be India's biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to 900 billion rupees ($12.2 billion) from selling a stake. LIC has a majority share of the life insurance market in India and the government hopes proceeds from the IPO will help bridge a deficit gap this fiscal year.

