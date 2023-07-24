Govt notifies 8.15% interest rate for employees’ PF for FY23

Govt notifies 8.15% interest rate for employees’ PF for FY231 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:59 PM IST
According to government data, EPFO added 1.72 million net members during April, with around 847,000 new members coming under social security coverage of EPFO for the first time during this period
New Delhi: The finance ministry has accepted the Central Board of Trustees’ recommendation to set the annual interest rate on the Employees’ Provident Fund at 8.15% for FY23, marking a slight increase from the previous year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×