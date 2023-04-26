Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Finance ministry approves Navratna status to Rail Vikas Nigam

Finance ministry approves Navratna status to Rail Vikas Nigam

1 min read . 09:46 PM IST Saurav Anand
Mint

  • RVNL will be the 13th Navratna amongst CPSEs

NEW DELHI :Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday gave its approval to upgrade Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) from Category-I Miniratna. 

NEW DELHI :Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday gave its approval to upgrade Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) from Category-I Miniratna. 

RVNL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, will be the 13th Navratna amongst CPSEs.

RVNL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, will be the 13th Navratna amongst CPSEs.

This means the company will have more autonomy in terms of investment, setting up joint venture and other financial decisions.

This means the company will have more autonomy in terms of investment, setting up joint venture and other financial decisions.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the upgradation of RVNL to Navratna CPSE. RVNL will be the 13th Navratna amongst the CPSEs," Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said in a tweet. 

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the upgradation of RVNL to Navratna CPSE. RVNL will be the 13th Navratna amongst the CPSEs," Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said in a tweet. 

RVNL is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of 19,381 crores and net profit of 1,087 crores for the years 2021-22.

RVNL is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of 19,381 crores and net profit of 1,087 crores for the years 2021-22.

As per the Navratna Company criteria, the company must have Miniratna status, with 4 independent board directors. 

As per the Navratna Company criteria, the company must have Miniratna status, with 4 independent board directors. 

Moreover, the company must get a score of 60 out of 100 in parameters like net worth, net profit, total production cost, manpower cost, service cost, capital employed, and PBDIT.

Moreover, the company must get a score of 60 out of 100 in parameters like net worth, net profit, total production cost, manpower cost, service cost, capital employed, and PBDIT.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.