Finance ministry asks departments to cut costs

NEW DELHI : The finance ministry on Friday has urged all departments and ministries to reduce avoidable expenditure, while protecting and preserving ‘priority expenditure’, due a pressure on government resources.

The finance ministry's expenditure department has asked all ministries to stop printing of books and publications documents on imported paper, except where printing is done abroad by Indian missions. Expenditure on functions such a celebration of foundation day must be discouraged, it said.

All departments must review the appointment of consultants and reduce the number of consultants to the minimum requirement. “Due economy may be observed while determining the fees of the consultants and can be taken that such fees are not disproportionate to the quality and quantity of work to be carried out by the consultants," according to a department of expenditure circular.

Further, there will be a ban on creation of new post, unless there is an approval of from the department of expenditure. If any post has been created after 1 September, without approval of the department and such a post is vacant, the concerned ministry will have to seek approval from the finance ministry.

“In the context of the present fiscal situation and consequent pressure on government resources, there is a need for further economy and rationalization of non-priority expenditure, while protecting and preserving priority expenditure," it said.

The government is facing a severe revenue crunch with the economy shrinking 23.9% in the June quarter, forcing an expenditure cut wherever possible. India’s fiscal deficit also breached the full-year target in the first four months of the financial year as the government stepped up its spending to combat covid-19.

Earlier this week, the government has decided that 2021 onwards all wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries, festival greeting cards and other such material printed for internal use and circulation by ministries, departments, public sector undertakings, public sector banks, and all other organizations under the government will be stopped. Instead, it will opt for digital versions.

In June, it had it had asked all departments and ministries to not initiate new schemes in the current financial year. However, schemes and funds sanctioned under the recently announced relief measure schemes--Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package--and any other special package or announcement will be attended to. Schemes already approved for the current financial year will also remain suspended till March 31, 2021.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated