Finance Ministry asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Banks were also asked to monitor the mark-to-market impact on their trading books amid rising interest rates and maintain their liquidity ratios
India has asked state-run lenders to adopt stricter monitoring of top corporate loan accounts and submit a plan to deal with business risks in key areas within two weeks, three banking sources said on Monday.
