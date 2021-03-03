Finance Ministry begins discussion on easing diesel-petrol prices

Last week, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has also said that diesel and petrol prices do have an impact on the cost side. "They play as cost-push factor across a range of activities. It's not just that passengers who use cars and bikes. High fuel prices also have an impact on the cost of manufacturing, transportation, and other aspects, I am sure the state and central government will take a positive decision in a coordinated manner," the RBI Governor had said.