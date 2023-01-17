To review the progress of various social sector schemes, including Jan Dhan, Mudra, KCC, and PM SVANidhi, the Finance ministry has called a meeting of heads of public sector banks and financial institutions on 19 January.
As per details, the meeting with managing director and CEOs of public sector banks is scheduled to take place on Thursday and largely for reviewing the schemes to promote financial inclusion.
Apart from this, the saturation under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) would be reviewed in the meeting that will be chaired by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi.
Also, progress in Prime Minister Street Vendors' AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme will be reviewed, that has been extended till December 2024 by the government.
Earlier, the ministry of housing and urban affairs launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on 1 June, 2020, to help street vendors -- who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic -- resume their livelihood activities. The scheme aims to provide working capital loans up to ₹10,000 at a subsidised rate of interest.
The targets and achievements of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana will also be reviewed.
The government had raised the premium for its flagship insurance schemes -- PMJJBY and PMSBY -- in 2022 to make them economically viable.
The premium rate of PMJJBY has been revised upward to ₹1.25 per day, translating into an increase from ₹330 to ₹436 annually. The annual premium for PMSBY has been hiked from ₹12 to ₹20.
Reviews of Mudra Yojana and Stand up India scheme would also be done. Launched in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) aims to provide loans up to ₹10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.
The meeting will also discuss the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) given to beneficiaries.
To enable universal access to concessional institutional credit, the government had initiated a drive in mission mode for saturating all PM-KISAN beneficiaries with KCC.
