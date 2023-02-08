Finance ministry circulates draft scheme for quick settlement of contractual disputes
- The scheme is aimed at bringing quick finality to certain contractual disputes in which the government or its agencies is a litigant
NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday circulated a draft scheme for consultation with stakeholders. The scheme is aimed at bringing quick finality to certain contractual disputes in which the government or its agencies is a litigant.
