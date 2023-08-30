PLI likely for chemicals, not petchem2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Since funds for PLI schemes are limited, the government can make funds available only to sectors that really need such schemes.
NEW DELHI : The finance ministry is considering introducing a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the chemicals sector, but there aren’t any proposals yet for such a scheme for the petrochemical industry, two senior officials told Mint.
