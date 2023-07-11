Finance Ministry employee arrested for passing on official secrets to contact1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Contractual employee of Finance Ministry arrested for leaking confidential data. Case registered against Ghaziabad resident for passing on official secrets for money.
A contractual employee working with the Finance Ministry has been arrested for leaking confidential data. According to the police a case has been registered against the Ghaziabad resident for allegedly possessing and passing on official secrets to a contact in lieu of money. He was arrested around 7 pm on Monday following a tip off and has since been charged under the Official Secrets Act and the IT Act.
