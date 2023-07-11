comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Finance Ministry employee arrested for passing on official secrets to contact
Back

A contractual employee working with the Finance Ministry has been arrested for leaking confidential data. According to the police a case has been registered against the Ghaziabad resident for allegedly possessing and passing on official secrets to a contact in lieu of money. He was arrested around 7 pm on Monday following a tip off and has since been charged under the Official Secrets Act and the IT Act.

“The accused is a contract worker in the Union Ministry of Finance who is working as a multi-tasking staff. Suspicious messages were sent from his mobile number to another mobile number…he shared confidential documents with this number and in return received money online," Ghaziabad DCP Shubham Patel was quoted as saying by ANI.

The accused had reportedly been communicating with a Karachi-based number.

ALSO READ: Gujarat ATS arrests BSF employee for sharing sensitive data to Pakistani agent

According to the police a 61-page official document and a mobile phone had been seized from Naveen Pal. Officials found a suspicious mobile number saved as "Anjali of Kolkata" in the cell phone during investigation. Bank transactions received by him have also been verified.

The police said that the accused had leaked sensitive information to the "woman" and could have endangered national security and harmed India's relationship with other countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

