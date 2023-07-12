Finance Ministry employee arrested on espionage; ‘Classified information’ passed to Pakistan1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:21 AM IST
Ministry of Finance employee Naveen Pal was arrested on espionage charges for sharing classified information with someone in Pakistan through WhatsApp. Police investigating a woman from Rajasthan believed to have transferred money to Pal.
A Ministry of Finance employee named Naveen Pal has been arrested by Ghaziabad Police on espionage charges.
