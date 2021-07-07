Finance ministry expansion: Department of Public Enterprises added

"This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. It will help deepen co-operatives as a true people based movement reaching upto the grassroots. In our country, a co-operative based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility. The ministry will work to streamline processes for ‘Ease of doing business’ for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS). The Central Government has signalled its deep commitment to community based developmental partnership," the Cabinet Secretariat said in a statement.