Finance ministry finding ways to implement monetization and infra pipelines in sync with PM’s Gati Shakti vision

Economic Affairs secretary in the finance ministry Ajay Seth on Monday said the finance ministry is working closely with other ministries to implement the National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline in sync with the Gatishakti vision of prime minister Narendra Modi.

In his Independence day speech on 15 August, PM Modi elaborated on the PM Gati Shakti Plan for an integrated infrastructure growth that will help reduce logistics costs and make the economy competitive.

“The National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline coupled with a Gatishakti vision of the Prime Minister would lead to seamless movement of goods and services and generation of employment opportunities in the entire country. That is one area where we are particularly working on in the finance ministry with other ministries and state governments (as to) how do we implement on the ground these two major plans in the overall vision of Gatishakti," Seth said at a virtual event organised by industry body Ficci, urging the industry to participate in the infrastructure development programme of the government.

The new scheme will also help break the silos between road, rail, air and waterways to reduce travel time, make manufacturing competitive, facilitate setting up future economic zones and creating employment opportunities.

Modi said the scheme will take care of the country’s holistic infrastructure needs and will form the basis of the Amrut Kaal—the 25-year period till India celebrates 100 years of its independence.

Government has announced National Infrastructure Pipeline envisaging ₹111 lakh crore of investment which will be supplemented by National Monetisation Plan to the extent of about ₹6 lakh crore.

Seth said notwithstanding the pandemic, the government continued with the reform process and many strategic reforms were announced even during covid-19. “During the pandemic period of the past 18 months, it was not just the management of the impact of the pandemic, starting from a health crisis spilling over to the real economy and thereafter some impact onto the financial sector. Managing each of those, but with very strong emphasis on stepping up the reforms, so that the economy can bounce back with a fast growth rate, and also the potential growth rate can be built," he said. "The country is on the path of recovery," he said

Seth said the global investor community now looks at India as the most favoured destination for investments and foreign capital chooses India because of high returns that the Indian economy promises. “India has risen to become not only the favoured destination for investments but also in terms of resilient and sustainable global supply chains. This has been possible due to fundamental structural reforms undertaken by the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister and coupled with a very strong focus on inclusive development," he added.

Seth said the credit offtake has moderated in the last 18 months due to pandemic. "There are challenges that in the past 18 months because of the lack of private investment demand, the credit offtake has been rather moderate. That's an area where further work is needed," he said.

