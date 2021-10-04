Finance ministry finding ways to implement monetization and infra pipelines in sync with PM’s Gati Shakti vision

Seth said notwithstanding the pandemic, the government continued with the reform process and many strategic reforms were announced even during covid-19. “During the pandemic period of the past 18 months, it was not just the management of the impact of the pandemic, starting from a health crisis spilling over to the real economy and thereafter some impact onto the financial sector. Managing each of those, but with very strong emphasis on stepping up the reforms, so that the economy can bounce back with a fast growth rate, and also the potential growth rate can be built," he said. "The country is on the path of recovery," he said