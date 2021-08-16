Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman said Finance Ministry officials talking to Cairn and Vodafone on closure of retrospective tax cases, refund and settlement.

Talking to reporters on Monday, the Finance Minister said rules for scraping retrospective taxation will be framed soon. These rules will follow the law in this regard passed by Parliament during the Monsoon session.

Earlier this month, the Parliament passed a bill to amend the Income-tax Act to scrap all tax demands made using the 2012 retrospective tax legislation before May 28, 2012, the day it came into effect.

As per the bill, government will refund any payments made by companies under the retro tax to companies, provided they withdraw all legal challenges in the matter. However, no interest will be paid on the amount

