Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Finance Ministry in touch with Cairn, Vodafone on closure of retro tax cases: Sitharaman

Finance Ministry in touch with Cairn, Vodafone on closure of retro tax cases: Sitharaman

Premium
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
1 min read . 06:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said rules for scraping retrospective taxation will be framed soon
  • These rules will follow the law in this regard passed by Parliament during the Monsoon session, the FM added

Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman said Finance Ministry officials talking to Cairn and Vodafone on closure of retrospective tax cases, refund and settlement.

Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman said Finance Ministry officials talking to Cairn and Vodafone on closure of retrospective tax cases, refund and settlement.

Talking to reporters on Monday, the Finance Minister said rules for scraping retrospective taxation will be framed soon. These rules will follow the law in this regard passed by Parliament during the Monsoon session.

Talking to reporters on Monday, the Finance Minister said rules for scraping retrospective taxation will be framed soon. These rules will follow the law in this regard passed by Parliament during the Monsoon session.

Earlier this month, the Parliament passed a bill to amend the Income-tax Act to scrap all tax demands made using the 2012 retrospective tax legislation before May 28, 2012, the day it came into effect.

Earlier this month, the Parliament passed a bill to amend the Income-tax Act to scrap all tax demands made using the 2012 retrospective tax legislation before May 28, 2012, the day it came into effect.

As per the bill, government will refund any payments made by companies under the retro tax to companies, provided they withdraw all legal challenges in the matter. However, no interest will be paid on the amount

As per the bill, government will refund any payments made by companies under the retro tax to companies, provided they withdraw all legal challenges in the matter. However, no interest will be paid on the amount

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!