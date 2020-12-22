FinMin invites EoI for privatization of Shipping Corporation of India

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the interested bidders should have positive EBITDA in three out of last five years and a minimum net worth of ₹2000 crore. In case of a consortium, the lead member should have a minimum net worth of ₹1001 crore with at least 50.01% equity in the consortium. The ultimate beneficial owner for any bidder should not be the same as that of any other bidder or of any consortium member. “In case of IPs (interested parties) who are funds, ultimate beneficial owner would mean the investment management entity which manages the investments of the fund and not the investors who have invested in the fund," DIPAM said in the preliminary information memorandum.