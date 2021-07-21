Last week, the Union Cabinet had approved an 11 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, benefitting more than 48 lakh central government employees, and 65 lakh pensioners. With this, the new DA rate will be 28 per cent, up from 17 per cent.

