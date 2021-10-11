Finance ministry looks at festive season with cautious optimism

NEW DELHI : Policy makers in the finance ministry are pinning hopes on the forthcoming festive season for a further pick up in consumption, investor sentiment and industrial recovery but caution that it may be too soon to lower the guard on covid appropriate behaviour.

The monthly economic report from finance ministry for September released on Monday said that several indicators in August and September including power consumption, GST receipts, rail freight activity, e-way bills and highway toll collections showed the evidence of a broad-based economic recovery. The ministry is banking on the festive season, along with sustained vaccination and well-timed policy steps such as offering incentives to new factories, to give it another booster shot to the economy.

The ministry said that while automobile registrations and sales remained affected by global shortage of semiconductor chips, post-monsoon festive season is expected to boost demand. Continued decline in growth of currency in circulation since August is indicative of decreasing demand for precautionary savings with progressive reopening of the economy, the report said.

The report also pointed out that India was well-placed on the path to swift recovery with growth impulses visibly transmitted to all sectors of the economy. Sustained and robust growth in agriculture, sharp rebound in manufacturing and industry, resumption of services activity and buoyant revenues are suggesting that economy is progressing well, the report said. Strategic reforms undertaken so far along with new milestones in vaccination drive have enabled the economy to navigate the ravaging waves of the covid pandemic, the ministry said.

The government’s optimism also rests on the year-on-year bank credit growth of 6.7% in the fortnight ending 10 September FY22 compared to 5.3% in the same period a year ago. “Sectorally, credit offtake by agriculture and allied activities, and micro, small and medium industries continued to perform well in August. Growth uptick in personal loans augurs well for improved consumption spending in festive months," the ministry said in the report.

The ministry also takes confidence from the fact that industrial output for July 2021 recovered close to 100% of July 2019 levels, with 98% recovery in manufacturing, and all use-based categories witnessing full recovery or more, except consumer durables which recovered 91.7% of July 2019 levels. “A sharp growth in consumer durables, however, promises quicker recovery of pre-pandemic output in the near future. Strengthening of consumer demand during festive season and improving investor sentiment are expected to further push industrial recovery," the report said.

Policy makers, however, are quick to point out concerns about volatility in global crude oil price and the surge in prices of edible oils and metal products. Also, it may be too soon to lower the guard as far as covid-precautions are concerned. Though the surge in covid positive cases seen in some states in August has been arrested and cases are declining in September, sustaining the pace of vaccination, practicing Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as well as exercising caution remains critical as India enters the festive season, the ministry cautioned in the report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.