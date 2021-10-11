Finance ministry looks at festive season with cautious optimism

Policy makers, however, are quick to point out concerns about volatility in global crude oil price and the surge in prices of edible oils and metal products. Also, it may be too soon to lower the guard as far as covid-precautions are concerned. Though the surge in covid positive cases seen in some states in August has been arrested and cases are declining in September, sustaining the pace of vaccination, practicing Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as well as exercising caution remains critical as India enters the festive season, the ministry cautioned in the report.