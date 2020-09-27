Finance Ministry may provide capital support to some PSBs in third quarter

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry is likely to provide capital support from the ₹20,000 crore fund approved by Parliament in recently concluded session to some Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in the third quarter itself.

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry is likely to provide capital support from the ₹20,000 crore fund approved by Parliament in recently concluded session to some Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in the third quarter itself.

Parliament approved ₹20,000 crore for PSB capital infusion as part of the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 which sought additional spending of a record ₹2.35 lakh crore primarily to meet expenses for combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parliament approved ₹20,000 crore for PSB capital infusion as part of the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 which sought additional spending of a record ₹2.35 lakh crore primarily to meet expenses for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The fund infusion would be for meeting regulatory capital requirements if the need arises in October-December quarter, sources said.

The second quarter result will give an idea as to which bank may require regulatory capital and accordingly recapitalisation bonds would be issued to them, sources said.

Besides, state-owned banks already have shareholders' approval for raising capital through a mix of equity and bonds during the current fiscal.

It is to be noted that the government refrained from committing any capital in the Budget 2020-21 for PSBs, hoping that lenders will raise funds from the market depending on the requirement.

In 2019-20, the government infused ₹70,000 crore into PSBs to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy.

In the last financial year, Punjab National Bank got ₹16,091 crore, Union Bank of India received ₹11,768 crore while Canara Bank and Indian Bank got ₹6,571 crore and ₹2,534 crore, respectively.

Allahabad Bank received ₹2,153 crore, United Bank of India got ₹1,666 crore and Andhra Bank received ₹200 crore. These three lenders have been merged with various PSBs.

Besides, Bank of Baroda got a capital infusion of ₹7,000 crore, Indian Overseas Bank received ₹4,360 crore and UCO Bank got ₹2,142 crore. Punjab & Sind Bank received ₹787 crore and Central Bank of India got ₹3,353 crore.

In addition, LIC-controlled IDBI Bank received additional capital of ₹4,557 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.