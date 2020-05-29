Finance ministry not in favour of raising GST rates on non-essential items

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry is not in favour of raising Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates even on non-essential items at a time its revenue collections are expected to be badly hit by the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19.

A senior finance ministry official, on the condition of anonymity, said the GST Council meeting is likely to be convened next month. "Post the lockdown, demand has to be induced and economic activity has to improve on all fronts, not just on essential items. Who are we to decide what is non-essential. However, the Council will take a final call on the matter," the official said.

Although the government has eased restrictions in the ongoing lockdown, which is scheduled to end on 31 May, and allowed businesses to restart operations, India’s more than two-month-long lockdown and flight of migrant workers from urban and industrial centres have crippled economic activity.

Goldman Sachs has pointed out that India’s stringent lockdown and tepid fiscal support, small compared with even other emerging economies, may lead to GDP contracting by a massive 45% in the June quarter.

Professional forecasters veered towards a consensus that India’s economy will face its worst recession in 40 years, contracting by at least 5% this fiscal.

On Thursday, S&P Global Ratings said the Indian economy will contract 5% in FY21, assuming that the ongoing outbreak in India will peak in the September quarter while Swiss bank UBS said India’s economy could shrink 5.8% during the current financial year amid weaker-than-expected domestic economic activity and the ongoing global recession.

Earlier, S&P’s Indian arm Crisil, Fitch Ratings and Goldman Sachs projected India’s economy to contract 5% in FY21.

