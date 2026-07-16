Finance ministry pushes for quarterly labour dialogue across public sector banks to counter rising workplace tensions

New Delhi: The finance ministry has directed all 12 public sector banks (PSBs) to institutionalize quarterly meetings with recognized employee unions and officers’ associations, instead of engaging only when disputes arise, as it seeks to strengthen dialogue between management and staff, according to two government officials aware of the development and a communication reviewed by Mint.
However, the move, which comes amid increasing concerns over employee workload and mental well-being in PSBs, has drawn objections from major banking unions, which argue it could trigger disputes over which unions are legally entitled to negotiate with management.
In a 10 July communication, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said interactions between PSB managements and recognized unions and associations were “not being held regularly and in a structured manner”, necessitating a uniform mechanism for periodic engagement.