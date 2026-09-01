Finance ministry red flags RRB attrition; 100% attrition at some RRBs

“What does that mean? It means that there are alternatives available in the country. Given the rural background, the quality of work, and the salary, young and new recruits are exploring better avenues, and why not? The issue is that the country is offering alternative opportunities to the youth. That is precisely the cause of high attrition at every level in almost all RRBs. The salary structure, the working conditions, and the location are all important parameters to retain the newly recruited workers,” he said.