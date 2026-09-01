Finance ministry red flags RRB attrition; 100% attrition at some RRBs

New Delhi: The finance ministry has flagged rising attrition at regional rural banks (RRBs), with newly recruited staff quitting at rates that hit 39.2% for clerical employees and 35.5% for officers in recent years, according to government data reviewed by Mint.
At the Nagaland Rural Bank, every officer hired to fill a new vacancy left the job, resulting in the highest recorded attrition rate among RRBs. Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Gramin Bank, Manipur Rural Bank and Odisha Gramin Bank have also seen rates above 45%.