NEW DELHI : The finance ministry has released ₹685.80 crore to Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Mizoram for providing grants to urban local bodies (ULBs) as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

In total, ₹2,517 crore has been released for ULBs in FY22 with the highest ₹851 crore to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Tamil Nadu ( ₹295 crore), West Bengal ( ₹209.5 crore), Madhya Pradesh ( ₹199.6 crore), Rajasthan ( ₹196 crore) and Odisha ( ₹164 crore).

The grants are aimed at improving basic civic services, including fulfilling location-specific needs felt. These grants are intended for smaller (non-million plus) cities, including cantonment boards.

The 15th Finance Commission has divided ULBs into two categories: (a) Million-plus urban agglomerations/cities (excluding Delhi and Srinagar), and (b) all other cities and towns with less than one million population (non-million plus cities). Of the 15th Finance Commission recommended grants for non-million plus cities, 50% is basic (untied) and the remaining 50% is tied grant.

Basic grants (untied) can be utilized for location specific needs as felt except for salary or other establishment expenditure. Tied grants are to be utilized for drinking water (including rainwater harvesting and recycling) and solid waste management.

The grants are meant to ensure provision of additional funds to urban local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the state for sanitation and drinking water under the centrally sponsored schemes.

The states are required to transfer the grants to ULBs within 10 working days of receipt from the Union government. Any delay beyond ten working days requires state governments to release the grants with interest.

