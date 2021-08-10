The grants are released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission in monthly instalments to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post-devolution.
The commission has recommended this grant to the 17 states during 2021-22. The Department of Expenditure has released the fifth monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of ₹9,871 crore to the states on August 9, 2021, the ministry said in a statement.
With the release of this instalment, a total amount of ₹49,355 crore has been released to eligible states in the current financial year.
The states recommended for PDRD Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total PDRD Grant of ₹1,18,452 crore to the 17 states in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, an amount of ₹49,355 crore (41.67%) has been released so far.