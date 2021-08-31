Finance Ministry has released ₹13,35.70 crore to 25 states for providing grants to rural local bodies. This grant-in-aid has been released as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission. So far in the current financial year, the central government has disbursed ₹25,129.98 crore to be released to rural local bodies.

“The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has on Monday released an amount of ₹13,385.70 crore to 25 states for providing grants to the rural local bodies," the ministry said in a statement.

The biggest chuck from the latest disbursement went to Uttar Pradesh at ₹2,162.4 crore, followed by Maharashtra ( ₹1,292.1 crore) and Bihar ( ₹1,112.7 crore)

This aid is the first instalment of tied grants for 2021-22. Tied grants are released to the rural local bodies (RLBs) for improving two critical services, namely sanitation and maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status, and supply of drinking water, rain water harvesting and water recycling.

Out of the total grant-in-aid allocated for Panchayati Raj institutions, 60 per cent is earmarked as tied grant. It is meant to be utilised for national priorities like drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and sanitation.

The remaining 40 per cent is classified as untied grant and is to be utilised at the discretion of the Panchayati Raj institutions for location specific felt needs, except for payment of salaries.

Tied grants are meant to ensure availability of additional funds to the rural local bodies over and above the funds allocated by the Centre and the state for sanitation and drinking water under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The states are required to transfer the grants to the rural local bodies within 10 working days of their receipt from the Union Government. Any delay beyond 10 working days requires the state governments to release the grants with interest.

