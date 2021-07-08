The Department of Expenditure under Finance Ministry has released the fourth monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grants of ₹9,871 crore to 17 eligible states.

Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant is provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. These grants are meant to bridge the revenue deficit states face after devolution.

With this latest monthly instalment, ₹39,484.00 crore has been released to eligible states as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant in the current financial year. The Finance Commission has deemed 17 states eligible for this grant in FY 2021-22.

The states chosen this fiscal are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22, the Finance Ministry said.

"The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of ₹1,18,452 crore to 17 states in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, an amount of ₹39,484 crore (33.33 per cent) has been released so far in four instalments," the ministry further added.

