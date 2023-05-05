PMLA coverage of accountants, CS to increase scrutiny1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Till now, PMLA covered entities such as financial institutions, including banks, operators of games of chance, casinos, real estate agents as well as dealers of precious metals.
New Delhi: The finance ministry’s decision on Wednesday to include specific transactions conducted by accountants and company secretaries under the PMLA, or Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is expected to heighten their accountability and liability.
