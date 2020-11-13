Finance ministry seeks budget suggestions from general public

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Friday said it will seek suggestions from the general public to make the union budget for FY22 as participatory and democratic as possible.

Individuals can register in the ‘MyGov’ (www.mygov.in) portal and give their ideas, which will be examined by the ministries concerned.

“If required, individuals may be contacted on the email or mobile number provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions," said an official statement.

The public can share ideas on the portal from Sunday till the end of the month.

The ministry will also create a dedicated email to receive suggestions from various bodies and experts as the customary face to face budget consultations with stake holders is difficult this year due to the pandemic.

The government has already started the groundwork for the union budget and the contours will soon be drawn up based on a review of the actual spending so far, the requirement in coming months and revenue receipts.

Given the shortfall in tax receipts, the difficulty in disinvestment due to the pandemic and the extra spending needs, already the Centre has raised its borrowing for this fiscal by over 50% to ₹12 trillion, excluding the funds borrowed on behalf of states to meet GST compensation requirement. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the third round of stimulus measures announced would get covered by the borrowings already planned for. (

