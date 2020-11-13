Finance Ministry seeks suggestions, proposals for Annual Budget 2021-22

It order to make the Annual Budget 2021-22 consultations more "participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the people of India", the government has launched an online portal on MyGov platform, which will go live on 15 November, 2020 to receive ideas for the budget, the ministry said. General public in their individual capacity need to register on MyGov to submit their ideas for Budget 2021-22. The submissions will be further examined by the concerned Ministries/Departments of Government of India. If required, individuals may be contacted on the email/mobile no. provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions. The portal will remain open until 30 November, 2020.