According to the RBI's latest data, growth in lending by PSBs has improved significantly to 7.8% in March 2022 from 3.6% a year ago. Some of the PSBs recorded 26% growth. The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) recorded a 26% increase in gross advances to ₹1,35,240 crore at the end of March 2022. It was followed by the State Bank of India and Union Bank of India with 10.27% and 9.66% growth, respectively.