Finance ministry to launch special campaign deepen financial inclusion1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 03:44 PM IST
- The campaign will be run by department of financial services from 15 October to 26 November
Listen to this article
Finance ministry will organize a special campaign to further deepen Financial Inclusion (FI) framework by completing the task of providing bank accounts to unbanked, providing loans for putting up cold chain infrastructure and expanding the coverage and penetration of Mudra and KCC to newer segments.