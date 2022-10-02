OPEN APP
Finance ministry to launch special campaign deepen financial inclusion
Finance ministry will organize a special campaign to further deepen Financial Inclusion (FI) framework by completing the task of providing bank accounts to unbanked, providing loans for putting up cold chain infrastructure and expanding the coverage and penetration of Mudra and KCC to newer segments.

The campaign will be run by department of financial services from 15 October to 26 November, a tweet by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said.

It will initially be rolled out at the gram panchayat level in seven districts across India including Cuttack (Odisha), Aurangabad and Pune (Maharashtra), Kakinada (AP), Kaushambi (UP), Datia (MP), Barpeta (Assam), the tweet added.

The prime focus of the campaign will be to achieve saturation in respect of bank accounts, insurance/pension schemes for eligible individuals.

It will also look at distribution of loans to Farmer Produce Organizations (FPOs), SHGs for establishment of Cold-Chain infrastructure.

The financial inclusion initiative will also work towards Expanding the coverage of MUDRA & KCC penetration for persons engaged in animal husbandry, dairy & fisheries. It will also Bringing SHG members within the ambit of FI ecosystem of the country.

Mobile/Aadhaar seeding of existing accounts with special focus on making small accounts normal accounts by doing full KYC is also on the agenda of the financial inclusion campaign.

