Speed up common form for tax: Panel

Speed up common form for tax: Panel1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:23 PM IST
The panel, which has 31 members from both Houses, in addition to the chairperson, said it is expected proposed common tax return form, which was released for public consultation in November, would considerably ease filing of returns for individuals and non-business-type tax payers.
New Delhi: Finance ministry should speed up process of introducing a common income tax return form which will make tax filing easier, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance led by Jayant Sinha said in a report tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×