Finance ministry widens scope of ECLGS, includes healthcare sector

"In recognition of the continuing adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on certain service sectors, the government has now extended the scope of ECLGS through introduction of ECLGS 3.0 to cover business enterprises in Hospitality, Travel & Tourism, Leisure & Sporting sectors which had, as on February 29, 2020, total credit outstanding not exceeding ₹500 crore and overdues, if any, were for 60 days or less, on that date," the statement issued last month had said.