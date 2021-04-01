Govt on Wednesday had slashed PPF rate to 6.4% from 7.1% and the rate on National Savings Certificates (NSCs) was reduced to 5.9% from 6.8%
The government on Thursday withdrawn the order which slashed interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other small savings schemes for the June quarter.
"Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn," read a tweet from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
