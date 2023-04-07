Finance secretary-led panel to review pension for government staff

Finance secretary-led panel to review pension for government staff1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 01:20 AM IST
- The move comes at a time some of the state governments have announced going back to the old pension scheme with assured pension as a share of the last drawn salary
NEW DELHI : The government on Thursday formed a four-member committee led by the finance secretary to look into ways of improving the pension benefits of government employees under the National Pension System (NPS) without compromising on fiscal prudence, showed an official order.
